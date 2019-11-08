Aeromotive’s New True Variable Speed Brushless Fuel Pump Named Best Product At SEMA

Aeromotive Director of Business Development Kyle Fickler (left) and Aeromotive Executive VP Jeff Stacy (right).

Aeromotive was honored recently at the 2019 SEMA Show when its True Variable Speed (TVS) Brushless In-Line 5.0 Spur Gear fuel pump was named Best Performance-Street Product at the trade show’s annual New Product Awards. This in-line fuel pump features Aeromotive’s new True Variable Controller, designed specifically for the brand’s line of Brushless gear fuel pumps, which modulates the fuel pump speed to match engine demand while reducing current draw when demand for fuel is low.

The SEMA Show’s annual New Product Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of products being introduced to the automotive specialty-equipment market at the annual trade show. Products are judged in 16 award categories, and each category has one winner and two runners-up. Each year, the award winners and runners-up are announced at the New Products Awards Breakfast at the Westgate Casino & Hotel on the opening morning of the show.

“For high-performance street vehicles, the True Variable Speed Controller adjusts pump speed to reduce the cycle rate and match engine demand which also reduces current draw and fuel temperature,” said Aeromotive President Steve Matusek. “A lot of effort went into the development of this product and we are proud that its capabilities were recognized as among the very best at the 2019 SEMA Show.”

Aeromotive’s new True Variable Speed Brushless In-Line 5.0 Spur Gear Pump (Part No. 11196) is a five gallon per minute fuel pump that offers low amp draw, excellent heat dissipation and high-pressure capabilities. The new, preinstalled TVS Controller further increases the service life and efficiency of the pump by monitoring engine load and decreasing the fuel pump speed during low-demand periods, which it does this by reading the 0-5-volt analog DC signal from the vehicle’s Throttle Position Sensor (TPS). When the TPS signal is below 2.7 volts, the controller reduces the pump speed and current draw, resulting in less heat generated from the pump and electric motor.

The Brushless In-Line 5.0 Spur Gear Pump with TVS Controller and all Aeromotive pumps are backed by Aeromotive’s one-year limited warranty.