Connect with us

News

Aeromotive Opens One-Stop Customization Shop For Fuel Systems

 

on

Aeromotive, a manufacturer of aftermarket fuel systems and accessories, has opened an in-house customization shop for fuel systems. The program is designed to help builders and customizers find fuel system solutions for race cars, street rods, off-road vehicles, marine, powersports, heavy equipment and other vehicles.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Using existing Aeromotive fuel pumps and components, the customization shop provides access to the company’s in-house expertise for specifying a fuel system tailored to the application’s needs. All customized fuel systems will be benchmark tested for performance and durability. For applications with factory OEM fuel tanks, the complete fuel tank unit must be sent in for a minimum of two weeks for evaluation and installation of the custom fuel system. 

Interested parties can request a custom fuel system by filling out a form on Aeromotive’s website. Once a request has been submitted, an Aeromotive representative will follow up within 24 business hours to review fuel system solutions for the application. 

Advertisement

Aeromotive’s fuel pumps and accessories on customized fuel systems are covered by Aeromotive’s limited one-year warranty. For more information on the Customization Shop and other Aeromotive products, visit AeromotiveInc.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Perfect Stop Kicks Off Powersports Summer Sweepstakes

Check Out The May Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

NAPA Supports The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund

Lifelong Learning At Home With Upcoming Babcox Webinars

Advertisement

on

Aeromotive Opens One-Stop Customization Shop For Fuel Systems

on

Mitchell 1 New Parts Catalogs Added To Manager SE

on

SMP Announces Winners Of 'Standing Together' Promotion

on

Openbay Otis Integrates With TireShop By Freedomsoft
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Emissions: Do Oxygen Sensors Generate Electricity?

News: Mitchell 1 New Parts Catalogs Added To Manager SE

News: SMP Announces Winners Of ‘Standing Together’ Promotion

Diagnostics: Most Common Causes of Intermittent Misfire Codes

Products: Rein Introduces Water Pump Kit For Audi, VW Models

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?
Connect