ADVICS Aftermarket Launches Facebook Page

 

ADVICS, a provider of advanced braking technology for the automotive aftermarket, has announced the official launch of its ADVICS North America Aftermarket Facebook page.

The company will use this platform to provide automotive service professionals in the U.S. and Canada with rich technical content, product information, photos, articles and more, focused on ADVICS automotive brake pads, brake rotors, friction technology and the entire ADVICS product family.

“We are very excited to be active on social media, knowing that so many of our end-users – technicians, service professionals and distributors – are already members of the Facebook community,” said Fumiko Higa-Bales, branding and supply chain manager, aftermarket. “Our Facebook page provides us with an invaluable opportunity to connect with our audience and demonstrate the unmatched quality and precision behind every ADVICS product in new and interesting ways.”

By enhancing its digital presence, ADVICS strives to provide its Facebook audience with valuable and practical technical information that not only educates, but also communicates over three decades of industry-leading brake system technology expertise.

The Facebook page will feature tech tips, technical articles, videos, product and installation information, company news, high-quality photography and more, as it serves as a hub for technicians, independent service shop owners, distributors and jobbers, who are all encouraged to follow the page for the latest updates from ADVICS.

The new ADVICS Facebook page is located at facebook.com/ADVICSNA

