Connect with us

News

Advance Auto Parts To Sponsor NASCAR Weekly Series

 

on

As NASCAR Weekly Series sanctioned events begin to return at select tracks across North America, NASCAR and Advance Auto Parts have announced a multiyear official partnership, designating Advance as the series entitlement sponsor. As part of the agreement, Advance also becomes the “Official Auto Parts Retailer of NASCAR.”

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“It’s great to have Advance join us in welcoming the return of NASCAR-sanctioned grassroots racing,” said Ben Kennedy, vice president, racing development, NASCAR. “Advance’s commitment to our Weekly Series will develop some of the brightest NASCAR talent across North America. Advance has a long history in racing, and we’re thrilled to see its expanded presence from the grassroots all the way through our national series.”

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series is one of the oldest series in NASCAR, where champions are crowned at NASCAR-sanctioned home tracks. The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series was paused in mid-March due to COVID-19 and recently returned with sanctioned events at select tracks beginning June 6.

The series is run at nearly 60 NASCAR-sanctioned home tracks throughout the United States and Canada. NASCAR home tracks are a group of local short tracks sanctioned by NASCAR.

“Drivers and race fans in North America have not been able to attend their local tracks due to COVID-19. We are excited to be partnering with NASCAR and the NASCAR Weekly Series to support tracks, drivers and fans as they resume live racing this year,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s chief marketing officer. “We are committed to helping our customers advance in our stores, online and with this multiyear partnership with NASCAR. We are passionate about advancing local communities where we serve, and through this sponsorship we’ll be able to help grow racing at the grassroots level while supporting the next generation of champions.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Pep Boys Announces 'Top Techs'

New Racing Website For King Engine Bearings

Dayco Presented With Paccar Quality Achievement Award

APA Awards 2020 Spring Promotion Winners

Advertisement

on

Advance Auto Parts To Sponsor NASCAR Weekly Series

on

Senate Holds Hearings On COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Plans

on

Federated 'T-Shirt Tuesdays' Return

on

Hunter Announces New Summer Offers For All Markets
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Senate Holds Hearings On COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Plans

Oil: Active Management Of Oil Pressure

Diagnostics: Lane Departure Warning Intermittently Does Not Alert

News: Federated ‘T-Shirt Tuesdays’ Return

News: Advance Auto Parts To Sponsor NASCAR Weekly Series

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?
Connect