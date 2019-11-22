Advance Auto Parts To Begin Multi-Year Partnership With Team Penske During 2020 NASCAR Cup Series

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. and Team Penske recently announced a new multi-year partnership beginning with the 2020 NASCAR season. Advance will be featured as the primary sponsor on the No. 12 Ford Mustang driven by Ryan Blaney for four races in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Blaney will compete in the No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford for Team Penske in 2020 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 15, Richmond Raceway on April 19, Watkins Glen International on Aug. 16 and the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 19. Advance also will be an associate sponsor on the No. 12 Ford Mustang for the full NASCAR Cup Series season.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be sponsoring Ryan Blaney, one of NASCAR’s top drivers, and partnering with one of the most prestigious teams in racing,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s chief marketing officer. “For years Team Penske has been known for executing with excellence in everything they do on and off the track. We are proud to be joining this successful team and look forward to a winning and productive partnership with Ryan and Team Penske.”

One of NASCAR’s brightest young stars at just 25-years-old, Blaney produced another solid season in 2019. The High Point, North Carolina, native and third-generation racer earned a spot in the Cup Series playoffs for the third-consecutive year and qualified for the Round of 8 by winning at Talladega Superspeedway in October – his third career Cup Series victory. Blaney ended the year seventh in the Cup Series point standings with career-bests in both top-five (11) and top-10 (18) finishes.

“We welcome one of the most established and innovative companies in the automotive aftermarket parts industry to Team Penske,” said Roger Penske. “Advance focuses on executing with excellence in their business and we bring those same goals and principles to the race track every weekend. We are excited to have Advance on board with Ryan and the No. 12 Ford team next season and look forward to growing our partnership for the future.”

Blaney will be kicking off the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season at The Clash at Daytona on Sunday, Feb. 9 (3 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1).

“Everyone at Team Penske is excited to have Advance Auto Parts join the team as a new partner in 2020,” said Blaney. “We’re honored to carry their brand on the No. 12 Ford Mustang next season and hopefully this is the start of a great partnership both on and off the track.”