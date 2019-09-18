Advance Auto Parts Enhances In-Store Pick Up Experience For Online Customers

Advance Auto Parts has announced it will provide several enhancements to its in-store pick up option for its customers at more than 4,500 Advance and company-owned Carquest stores in the U.S.

“Free in store pick up is another example of how we put our customers first in everything we do,” said Jason McDonell, chief marketing officer. “Instead of waiting and potentially paying more for their order to be delivered to their home, our enhanced in store pick up option enables customers to get their automotive projects done quicker and get their cars and trucks back on the road as fast as possible.”

After placing their order from the millions of parts and products offered at advanceautoparts.com and selecting the in store pick up option, customers will receive confirmation that their order was received and an alert when their order is ready for pick up. Once the order is ready, they simply need to go to their local Advance or company-owned Carquest store and pick up their items at the designated in store pickup register at the front of the store. Other enhancements include a reminder if the order is not picked up after 48 hours and the ability for customers to designate someone to pick up the order on their behalf.