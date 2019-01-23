Advance Auto Parts Announces Partnership With The Midwest Auto Care Alliance

Advance Auto Parts has announced a new supply partnership with the Midwest Auto Care Alliance (MWACA), to provide automotive parts and training support to its member facilities.

The newly formed MWACA, formerly known as ASA Midwest, is a nonprofit association led by independent shop owners. MWACA focuses on offering its members programs and benefits designed to help them more effectively run their businesses such as online resources and training, a mentor program and an Advance Auto Parts rebate program.

“MWACA has been a strong supporter of Advance Professional for many years and is well-known for its outstanding advocacy of independent automotive repair facilities,” said Todd Sanders, senior vice president, Professional Sales at Advance. “We look forward to continuing to enhance our already strong and productive partnership with MWACA, its members and its leadership team. We are eager to help its members through excellent service and programs designed to improve shop performance and profitability.”

Advance, a Platinum partner of MWACA, also announced a new mentorship and apprenticeship initiative designed to attract and support new technicians in the automotive service industry. The initiative will identify internal shop trainers and provide a structured on-the-job curriculum to improve technician knowledge and focus on productivity enhancements.

Advance also is a top-level sponsor of the VISION Hi Tech Training Expo, one of MWACA’s annual events, this year being held Feb. 23 through March 3 in Overland Park, Kansas.

“The support of Advance Professional and Carquest goes back more than a quarter of a century to the earliest days of the VISION event,” said Sheri Hamilton, executive director of MWACA. “They continue to support the association, its events and members as we work together to support shop owners in this ever-changing industry. We are proud and thankful to take our partnership to the next level.”