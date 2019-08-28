Advance Auto Parts Announces Double Speed Perks Rewards Points Weekend And Chevy Camaro Sweepstakes

Labor Day weekend traditionally means cookouts, pool parties and the unofficial end of summer. This year, it also means double rewards points for Speed Perks members and a chance to win a completely restored 1967 Chevy Camaro RS at Advance Auto Parts.

Advance is offering its Speed Perks Members double points on Pennzoil synthetic motor oil, Gold and Platinum batteries and Carquest Platinum brake pads and rotors at its more than 4,300 stores across the U.S. from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2. In addition, customers can also stop in from Aug. 29 to Sept. 30 to enter to win a completely restored 1967 Chevy Camaro RS.

“This Labor Day weekend, we are honoring our hard-working Speed Perks Members with double points on several products that will help keep their vehicles on the road,” said Jason McDonell, executive vice president, chief marketing officer. “We’re also thanking all of our customers for their loyalty by giving them a chance to win a classic 1967 Chevy Camaro RS that will be the envy of any car lover.”

To receive double points, customers must sign up for Advance’s Speed Perks rewards program in store, online at https://shop.advanceautoparts.com, or by texting SPEED to 77333.

Customers can enter the Camaro sweepstakes online at www.advanceautoparts.com/spcamaro, by texting SPCAMARO to 77333, or at any Advance store throughout the U.S. For official sweepstakes rules, go to www.advanceautoparts.com/spcamaro.