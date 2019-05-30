Advance Auto Parts Adds Health Insurance Plans To TechNet Program For Independent Repair Shops

Advance Auto Parts is introducing new benefits and other enhancements to its TechNet program in 2019.

New features include insurance and affinity benefits, enhancements to the nationwide warranty, digital menu boards, a TireAmerica.com partnership and a TechNet-branded Virtual Vehicle tool, the company noted.

TechNet was developed to help independently owned repair facilities grow their business and develop customer loyalty while maintaining their own identities and serving their local communities. More than 10,000 member shops across the United States and Canada are part of the TechNet banner program, according to Advance.

“We continue to listen to our TechNet members, many of whom have been partners of the program for more than 20 years, and are leveraging the feedback of shop owners and operators to introduce new benefits and optimize the banner program,” said Walter Scott, senior vice president of Professional marketing and programs at Advance. “TechNet is a key component of delivering the right experience and solutions to Professional customers. Ultimately, we strive to help our customers serve their customers better and grow their business as independent operators.”

The launch of a new insurance and affinity benefits program was a top priority to current TechNet customers, Advance said. The insurance benefit program enables TechNet member shops to access health insurance plans for the individual, family or small business, including medical, dental, life, prescription discounts, disability and pet insurance. Business coverage, as well as HR and payroll services, launched in May.

Among the new enhancements for 2019, TechNet’s nationwide warranty has been simplified for an improved customer experience for both motorists and member shops, according to Advance. When motorists have service and repairs performed by an authorized TechNet professional service facility, they are covered by a nationwide limited repair warranty that extends across North America for 24 months or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first. At the same time, TechNet also increased value for member shops by increasing the rate paid for local labor-reimbursement claims.

The TechNet digital menu board is a new benefit included in membership that displays the shop’s services and pricing, as well as educational programming related to car maintenance and care, on a smart TV in the customer-service area of a TechNet member’s shop. This digital menu board is customizable, enabling shops to make real-time updates to showcase their offers, and TechNet also can provide custom content tailored to the shop’s program preferences.

TechNet’s new national installer-program partnership with TireAmerica.com gives shop owners the ability to offer their customers access to Tire America’s inventory for a wide range of vehicles. The partnership allows customers to select the necessary tires for their vehicle online, with Tire America shipping the tires directly to the TechNet shop for installation.

Virtual Vehicle, another important element of TechNet, supports the service recommendation by bringing the inspection results to life via vehicle-system animations that illustrate the cause and effect of each problem. The inventory of more than 400 animations can be viewed in the shop lobby or can be emailed or texted to the customer, “allowing them to make an informed decision with confidence,” Advance noted. Virtual Vehicle also is integrated with several shop-management systems that enable the animations to be included in a regular communication process, and can be sent to a customer via text or email. Finally, a customized loop of animations can be served on a lobby monitor or embedded in the shop website, providing opportunities to educate customers.

“The enhancements introduced recently are programs that truly benefit our business,” said Christa Browne of Dave’s Automotive in Stockertown, Pennsylvania. “For example, increased labor-rate reimbursement for warranty items speaks volumes to Advance’s commitment to bring us the best-quality parts backed by the best industry warranty. We’re keeping our customers very happy knowing we stand by our work. That is commitment.”

For more information about TechNet and other services available from Advance, visit https://members.technetprofessional.com/members/s/ or call 877-280-5965.