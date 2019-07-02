News/Actron
Actron Introduces New Wi-Fi Borescope Camera

Actron’s new Wi-Fi Borescope Camera gives users the ability to view and playback photos and videos from vehicle inspection with the download of an app on their smart device.

The CP7670 Actron Borescope Camera is compatible with iPhone, iPad and Android smart phone and tablet devices. The flexible 3.3-ft. tube can be shaped into any viewing condition, allowing for optimal viewing in hard to reach areas.

The 8mm camera includes an adjustable brightness of four tube-mounted camera LEDs with eight brightness settings. The camera head itself is manufactured and tested to IP67 waterproof standard. The camera comes with a mirror, magnet and hook.

