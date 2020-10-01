Connect with us

Access, Loosen And Remove Frozen O2 Sensors With LTI’s Kit

Use your air hammer to easily remove obstructed O2 sensors and diesel knock sensors with the LT994 Shockit Socket O2 Sensor Removal Kit from Lock Technology, Inc.

The kit includes a low-profile design for limited access and long profile design for deep recessed Ford, Toyota and Lexus applications. Removes knock sensors on Kenworth, Cummins, International, Detroit and Volvo diesel truck engines.

LT994 Shockit Socket O2 Sensor Removal Kit from Lock Technology, Inc.

Non-slip self-centering air hammer angled punch for limited access applications. It features 18mm dual sided tap/bottoming die for O2 sensor and mounting hole threads and dual ear socket design for 90° rotation without repositioning the socket.

For more information, please visit ltitools.com.

