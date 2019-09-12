AASA’s Know Your Parts Launches Fuel Delivery Campaign

A new fuel delivery campaign has been launched by the Marketing Executives Council (MEC) of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) through “Know Your Parts (KYP)” website. The new campaign is designed to educate technicians and consumers with the end-goal of reducing warranty returns.

Technical content from MEC members, which include some of the top suppliers in the industry, is posted on the site for consumption by professional technicians and DIY consumers. The site has become a valued resource for technical content and promotes the quality of AASA member brands. It is the only industry-wide portal that promotes the use of quality parts produced by leading aftermarket parts suppliers, according to AASA.

“The purpose of the KYP fuel delivery campaign is to educate technicians on the proper steps for replacing a fuel pump to ensure correct installation and reduce warranty returns,” said Ben Brucato, senior director membership and sponsorship for AASA. “The campaign addresses all of the issues our members identified as contributing to the warranty return problem, including failure to clean the fuel tank when installing a new pump. Education remains our No. 1 objective in this campaign.”

The campaign is supported by MEC members Bosch, Delphi Technologies and Spectra Premium. In addition to addressing the costs to shops from unneeded warranty returns, the campaign promotes the quality of participating members’ brands. A landing page (http://kypfuelpump.com) has been developed for the campaign, which prominently features these companies with links to fuel pump content on their websites, as well as training and troubleshooting videos. Longtime AASA partner MontAd Media is collaborating with AASA on the Know Your Parts initiative, website and this special project.



The campaign will run through the end of the year, but the elements of the campaign will remain on the Know Your Parts site to continue to educate technicians regarding proper fuel pump diagnostic and replacement techniques. The campaign landing page is KYPFuelPump.com.