AASA President Paul McCarthy On ‘AMN Drivetime’

In this latest episode of “AMN Drivetime” with Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox, we hear from Paul McCarthy, president and CEO of the Automotive Suppliers Association (AASA).
A well-known figure on the aftermarket stage, we get to know a little more about Paul’s career path, from helping his grandfather work on cars as a kid to now leading one of the aftermarket’s leading trade associations, and the interesting career choices in between.
In the interview, Bill and Paul discuss a range of topics from Paul’s natural affable speaking presence to his thoughts on EVs, Right to Repair, Biden-administration policies affecting the aftermarket and more.
When asked what the secret is to being such a natural and authentic public speaker, McCarthy’s response only illustrates what a passionate and humble industry servant he is. McCarthy shares that it’s easy to talk about something you care about.
“My great blessing is that I get to work on behalf of the industry. I get to work on behalf of all of you, and this is an industry I’m passionate about. It’s a role I take very seriously,” he said. “The downside of course, is that I have thousands of bosses. The upside is that I have real purpose in my work and your listeners are that purpose. And it’s very motivating for us to try as a team here at AASA to champion the aftermarket industry, to support the aftermarket supplier community. So, I know I’m very blessed to get to serve in this role.”
In this episode, Bill and Paul dive into:
- How Paul got his start in the automotive industry (00:48)
- What was Paul’s very unique first real, paying job? We’ll give you a hint … can you say, “a hoy matey!” (02:45)
- The secret to being a natural and authentic public speaker (04:08)
- The value of strong relationships in the aftermarket and the mentors he’s worked with (05:44)
- What’s on the horizon for AASA in 2022 and beyond (08:49)
- Paul’s thoughts on the current administration and what policies will impact AASA members (13:25)
- The “million-dollar question:
Paul’s take on EV’s and the aftermarket’s level of preparedness for them (16:00)
- Thoughts on Right to Repair (19:14)
- Impressions from the return to AAPEX in 2020 (22:34)
- One hobby Paul has that surprises his team members (24:52)
