AASA President Paul McCarthy On ‘AMN Drivetime’

In this latest episode of “AMN Drivetime” with Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox, we hear from Paul McCarthy, president and CEO of the Automotive Suppliers Association (AASA).

A well-known figure on the aftermarket stage, we get to know a little more about Paul’s career path, from helping his grandfather work on cars as a kid to now leading one of the aftermarket’s leading trade associations, and the interesting career choices in between.

In the interview, Bill and Paul discuss a range of topics from Paul’s natural affable speaking presence to his thoughts on EVs, Right to Repair, Biden-administration policies affecting the aftermarket and more.

When asked what the secret is to being such a natural and authentic public speaker, McCarthy’s response only illustrates what a passionate and humble industry servant he is. McCarthy shares that it’s easy to talk about something you care about.