AARC Annual Ride To Raise Funds For Automotive Scholarships

The Automotive Aftermarket Riders Club (AARC) will once again “Ride for the Future” with the proceeds from their annual ride benefiting the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

AARC encourages support of their mission to fund scholarships and educational opportunities for the next generation by donating to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, sponsoring a rider or joining AARC on this year’s epic adventure.

The scenic AARC “Ride for the Future” will begin at Eagle Rider Rentals and Tours in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 31 with the riders heading to Bishop, California, via Death Valley. The following day, the riders will travel to Yosemite National Park and back to Bishop before returning to Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 2.

“There’s no doubt this will be another fantastic journey filled with incredible sights as well as great fun and camaraderie,” said Bill Maggs, MAAP, treasurer of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and leader of the pack. “All proceeds from the Ride for the Future will be donated to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, so if you can’t join us, please consider supporting a rider by making a donation to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.”

Interested riders can rent motorcycles from Eagle Rider Rentals and Tours with an advance reservation. For more information or to learn how to become a rider or sponsor, contact Mike Mohler, MAAP at [email protected] or visit the AARC Facebook page.

To support the AARC Ride for the Future by making a donation to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit www.UofA-Foundation.org or download and submit the AARC donor form from the resources section of the UAF website.