AAPEXedu 2019 To Address Top Trends, Issues Impacting The Automotive Aftermarket

The 2019 AAPEXedu program will include 10 sessions for automotive service professionals, auto parts retailers and warehouse distributors to help them prepare for the future, while also enhancing the service they provide to today’s customers. AAPEX represents the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5, through Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

The content for this year’s AAPEXedu is based on the results of an AAPEX survey during which buyers were asked to identify topics of interest to them. For the first time this year, all sessions will be translated into Chinese and Spanish.

The sessions are part of a robust AAPEXedu program that also includes Let’s Tech presentations, and Mobility Garage: Products and Training for Tomorrow featuring underhood training and two sections – Shop Equipment and Technology and Electric Car and Alternative Fuel/Energy.

The AAPEXedu sessions are:

5 Trends in 5 Minutes;

Recruiting & Retaining the Next Generation of Top Talent;

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Forum, Session 1 – Challenges and Opportunities Today, Session 2 – Future Challenges and Opportunities;

Aftermarket Outlook 2020;

Service Professionals Summit: Aftermarket 2030: Consolidation Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges for the Independent Service Professional;

Your Customer in 2020;

Trade, Regulation and Other Policies Impacting Your Business;

Innovative End-of-Life Strategies for Emerging Technologies in a Changing World;

2025 and Beyond: The New Retail Frontier, The Future of the Aftermarket and How to Win; and

Doing Business in China 2.1.

AAPEX has centralized the location for education this year with AAPEXedu sessions moving to the Bellini Ballroom at The Venetian. Mobility Garage will be located in the adjacent Titian Ballroom of The Venetian and the Let’s Tech stage will be nearby in the Sands Expo, Level 2 Upper Lobby. For more information, visit AAPEXedu on the AAPEX website, https://www.aapexshow.com/attendee/aapexedu/.

All AAPEXedu sessions, Mobility Garage training and Let’s Tech presentations are included in AAPEX 2019 registration. To register, visit aapexshow.com/attendee.