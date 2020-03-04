AAPEX Receives Top Score From Attendees

AAPEX 2019 received a 92 percent satisfaction rating — one of the highest scores given by attendees on a post-show survey — indicating that the event continues to address and meet the needs of the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry.

Attendees also identified their primary reasons for attending AAPEX, with finding new products and innovations topping the list, followed by maintaining existing relationships, finding new suppliers, expanding their network, and expanding and diversifying service offerings.

Many attendees used the survey to provide additional comments about AAPEX, noting that the event also is the place to learn new trends, see what’s on the horizon and keep up with the latest automotive technologies.

“I have been coming to AAPEX for five years, and it gets better every year. It is a ‘must-attend’ for me. I have made connections with key people, found new products and reconnected with industry friends every year,” said Andy Bizub, owner, Midwest Performance Cars – Chicago, and MPC Northbrook.

AAPEX 2019 featured more than 2,500 companies occupying 542,000 net square feet of exhibit space to showcase the latest products, services and technologies that keep the world’s 1.3 billion vehicles on the road.

For additional survey results and AAPEX information, see the latest AAPEX By the Numbers.