AAPEX Receives Top Score From Attendees

AAPEX 2019 received a 92 percent satisfaction rating — one of the highest scores given by attendees on a post-show survey — indicating that the event continues to address and meet the needs of the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry.
Attendees also identified their primary reasons for attending AAPEX, with finding new products and innovations topping the list, followed by maintaining existing relationships, finding new suppliers, expanding their network, and expanding and diversifying service offerings.
Many attendees used the survey to provide additional comments about AAPEX, noting that the event also is the place to learn new trends, see what’s on the horizon and keep up with the latest automotive technologies.
“I have been coming to AAPEX for five years, and it gets better every year. It is a ‘must-attend’ for me. I have made connections with key people, found new products and reconnected with industry friends every year,” said Andy Bizub, owner, Midwest Performance Cars – Chicago, and MPC Northbrook.
AAPEX 2019 featured more than 2,500 companies occupying 542,000 net square feet of exhibit space to showcase the latest products, services and technologies that keep the world’s 1.3 billion vehicles on the road.
For additional survey results and AAPEX information, see the latest AAPEX By the Numbers.
AAPEX 2020 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.
More than 49,000 targeted buyers are projected to attend AAPEX 2020, including automotive service professionals, auto parts retailers, independent warehouse distributors and auto parts program groups, service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders. Approximately 163,000 automotive aftermarket professionals will be in Las Vegas during AAPEX and the SEMA Show.
AAPEX is a trade-only event and is closed to the general public.
AAPEX is co-owned by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association(AASA), the light vehicle aftermarket division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA). For more information, visit www.aapexshow.com or e-mail: [email protected] On social media, follow AAPEX at #AAPEX20.