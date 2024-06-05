 AAPEX: Navigating the Automotive Aftermarket's Digital Evolution

The shift toward digital platforms has reshaped how businesses operate, from inventory management to customer interactions.

Emma Henderson
Emma Henderson is the Managing Editor of aftermarketNews and Counterman. She joined Babcox after a career as a television reporter for stations across the Midwest. Contact her at [email protected]
Digital transformation in the automotive aftermarket is not just a trend but a necessity. The shift toward digital platforms has reshaped how businesses operate, from inventory management to customer interactions. Within the digital revolution, one fundamental principle remains unchanged: what you see online should be what you get.

Embracing technology, though challenging, is essential for success. Businesses that have adopted digital tools like online ordering and e-commerce platforms are reaping significant benefits. These companies demonstrate that digital adoption is not merely an option, but a critical factor in achieving success in the competitive automotive aftermarket. At AAPEX, attendees can see firsthand how digital tools enhance accuracy.

Companies will be showcasing digital solutions such as advanced electronic cataloging systems that demonstrate how accurate inventory and product information can streamline operations and reduce errors.

Product availability is another significant challenge in the automotive aftermarket. AAPEX research highlights that this issue is the number one concern for many attendees. Digital tools enable businesses to maintain up-to-date records of available products, ensuring that customers receive what they need, when they need it.

AAPEX serves as a hub for innovative solutions, from digital services to parts and products that drive the automotive aftermarket forward.

Join us at AAPEX this November in Las Vegas to discover the future of the automotive aftermarket.

A special thanks to Jim Franco at Autologue Computer Systems for providing his insights for this video.

Video

Troubleshooting Remote Keyless Entry and Vehicle Starting Issues

Learn how key rings, RFID chips, and other factors can affect your vehicle’s security system and learn to resolve these problems.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Andrew Markel is the director of content for Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 20 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers.
If you get a customer coming in and complaining that their remote keyless entry is not working, or they may have a complaint that the vehicle did not start on certain occasions, take a look at the key ring. The key ring or key fob may have two radio signals coming from it. The first one is for the remote keyless entry. This is typically in the range of 315 to 433 megahertz, and it travels pretty far to open up the doors while they're halfway across a parking lot. The other one inside, well, it's 125 megahertz, RFID chip. Inside this RFID chip has a copper coil wrapped around it, and that copper coil is connected to a computer chip. Also, there is an antenna or a broadcaster with another set of coils on the steering column, and those two create a signal that causes this chip to broadcast an identifier that says, Hey, this is my key that's gonna start my vehicle.

Choosing the Right Power Steering Fluid

Learn what power steering fluid is, why it’s crucial for your customers vehicle, and how to choose the right type.

By Andrew Markel
What Causes the White Crystals in an SCR System?

This video covers how detergents and surfactants in Diesel DEF Medic Plus clean the DEF system. This video is sponsored by Rislone.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
What Constitutes A Quality Wheel Hub Assembly?

Discover key factors to consider for quality hub assemblies and how they impact vehicle performance and longevity.

By Doug Kaufman
Needs Come First When Choosing Aftermarket Or OE

It’s essential to understand the differing needs of manufacturers, shops, technicians, and consumers.

By Doug Kaufman

Keynote Speaker Announced for AAPEX 2024

Award-winning sports broadcaster, host, entrepreneur and television personality Erin Andrews has been announced as the Keynote Breakfast speaker for AAPEX 2024.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Service Opportunities Still Exist With EVs

Like all ICE vehicles, you need the correct tools, parts and to follow the proper service procedures when servicing EVs. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Wheel Bearing Shortcuts

When you’re installing a wheel speed sensor on a hub unit, never ever remove it from the original unit. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Andrew Markel
Schaeffler and Sustainability with Jerry Conroy

Conroy shares insights into his career trajectory, the evolving landscape of the company’s aftermarket operations, and its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers