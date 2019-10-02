AAPEX Mobility Garage Training To Focus On Electric Cars, AFVs, Shop Equipment And Technology

To show that a Toyota Prius can run as a propane-electric hybrid, the National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium (NAFTC) and ICOM North America adapted a vehicle to run in this manner. In this photo, NAFTC’s Mark Kemp shows the propane fuel rail on the modified Prius to attendees of last year’s Mobility Garage.

AAPEX 2019 Mobility Garage: Products and Training for Tomorrow will feature hands-on training and demos to prepare technicians and shop owners for the next generation of electric cars and alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs), as well as the latest shop equipment and technology. Attendees also will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with exhibiting companies showcasing their newest and soon-to-be released products in Mobility Garage. AAPEX represents the $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

Training partners include AVI, the National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium (NAFTC), RLO Training, and the National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF).

Training sessions will include electric vehicle technology and the new skills technicians need, steering and chassis technology, scan tools and lab scopes, Chrysler reprogramming and networking, and battery technology on hybrids, electric cars and AFVs.

Sessions also will address security technology, inspection guidelines for natural gas vehicles, electrical training, and ASE exams for compressed natural gas topics and hybrid electric vehicles.

For shop owners, managers and service advisors, additional sessions will cover cybersecurity, attracting talent, leadership skills, the cornerstones of successful service operations, and ways to improve customer service and sales.

For a complete schedule, visit Mobility Garage.

Mobility Garage will be located on Level 2, Titian Ballroom, The Venetian, and is included in AAPEX registration, which is $40 (U.S.) through Friday, Oct. 11.