 AAPEX 2022 Introduces Programs to Attract, Retain Talent
AAPEX 2022 Introduces Programs to Attract, Retain Talent

News

AAPEX 2022 Introduces Programs to Attract, Retain Talent

 

on

AAPEX 2022 is introducing a Student Sponsorship Program and Sponsor a Tech program to help increase and retain the talent pool for the automotive aftermarket industry. AAPEX will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

The Student Sponsorship Program aims to ultimately nourish the industry with young talent by introducing students to AAPEX and educating them on the benefits and career opportunities in the industry. In coordination with a select number of colleges, universities and industry organizations, AAPEX will identify students with plans to work in Business, Engineering and Service and Repair. Students will be invited to apply for the program and AAPEX co-owner associations – the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) – will make the final selection. Students will be sponsored by an AAPEX exhibiting company and receive a complimentary package to attend and participate in this year’s event. 

The Sponsor a Tech program welcomes exhibiting companies and warehouse distributors to invite technicians to AAPEX. Technicians will receive a scholarship package to AAPEX to participate in hands-on training and live demos, visit the show floor to see new products and technologies, and attend keynote sessions and special networking events. 

To learn more, contact Bill Glasgow, AAPEX Event Management, [email protected].

