AAPEX 2021: Schaeffler Unveils New Corporate Video

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for more than 70 years.

“In the automotive aftermarket, we are experts in repair solutions for engine, transmission and chassis,” the company says.

Schaeffler has been supplying aftermarket parts to customers in North America for more than 35 years. Products and solutions are available under three brands: LuK, INA and Schaeffler bearings and seals.

Learn more about Schaeffler in this new corporate video that the company unveiled at AAPEX in Las Vegas.