AAPEX 2019 To Highlight Rapid Transformation Taking Place In The $1 Trillion Aftermarket



The rapid changes and transformation taking place in the $1 trillion, high-tech, global aftermarket industry will be in the spotlight at AAPEX 2019 as attendees experience new product introductions, advanced training and current and futuristic technology demonstrations. The event will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

New products and technologies to keep the world’s 1.2 billion vehicles on the road will be on display from more than 2,500 exhibiting companies. More than 48,000 targeted buyers are expected to attend, including automotive service professionals, auto parts retailers, warehouse distributors (WDs), service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders. Approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from 126 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX and the SEMA Show.

Online attendee registration will be available in April.

AAPEX 2019 also will feature the popular New Product and New Packaging Showcases. The industry’s top trainers and experts will deliver an extensive roster of AAPEXedu education programs, including Let’s Tech presentations, Mobility Garage underhood and alternative fuel vehicle training, and interactive sessions on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), international trade, trends, the outlook for 2020 and more.

A Technology of Tomorrow section on the show floor will showcase the future through technologies that are not yet available, but are currently being tested and discussed. For an added glimpse of technology, attendees will be able to test their skills during a virtual vehicle challenge.

As the gathering place for the industry, AAPEX 2019 will continue to be a vital platform for industry dialogue and global perspective. Attendees will have unlimited opportunities to network with industry leaders, educators, innovators and trainers, as well as colleagues and peers from around the world.

