AAPEX 2019 To Activate Industry In Fight For Access And Control Of Vehicle Data

AAPEX 2019 will host several events to educate and activate the automotive aftermarket industry in the fight for access to and control of vehicle data through the Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice. national consumer education campaign. AAPEX represents the $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

AAPEX co-owners – the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) – recently announced a strategic partnership to focus on the Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice. campaign, which was created to engage car owners, policymakers and other stakeholders on car data – what it is, why it matters, and its implications for consumer choice. Without control of and access to the diagnostic and repair information wirelessly transmitted from vehicles, consumers could face increased cost and inconvenience, jeopardizing the future of the automotive aftermarket and forcing consumers to pay more for car repairs.

AAPEX events include a panel discussion on vehicle data and the aftermarket’s role in protecting consumer choice. Panelists are Jim Dykstra, CEO, Dytech Auto Group; Chris Blalock, director of product management, Dorman Products; Daniel Massey, PhD, director of technology, cybersecurity and policy program, University of Colorado Boulder; and Clay Millican, driver of the Parts Plus Top Fuel Dragster. They will discuss the current vehicle data landscape within the auto industry, highlight the steps needed to ensure a level playing field and a healthy aftermarket ecosystem and express what consumers can do to demand access and control of their vehicle data. The panel discussion will be held from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Nov. 6, on the Let’s Tech stage, Sands Expo, Level 2, Upper Lobby.

In the Technology of Tomorrow section, Booth No. 31021 (Venetian Ballroom, Level 2), the Auto Care Association will demonstrate implementation of recently approved international standards, showing that direct, local access to vehicle data can be secure, safe and authorized by vehicle owners.

In the Sands Expo, Level 1 Lobby, Parts Plus and Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice.will present Clay Millican, six-time Top Fuel World Champion in front of the sponsored campaign wall. Millican will invite attendees to take photos with his dragster and sign the petition for access to vehicle data on Nov. 5 (2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.), Nov. 6 (10 a.m. – 11 a.m.) and Nov. 7 (1 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

AAPEX is asking all attendees to sign the petition in support of access to vehicle data, either at the show (Sands Expo, Level 1 Lobby) or online at yourcaryourdata.org.