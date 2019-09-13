AAPEX 2019 Service Professionals Summit To Address Consolidation Trends, Opportunities And Challenges

Every single day, 12 billion miles are driven by consumers in the United States, more than 2.2 million cars are brought in for repair and 158,000 brake jobs are performed.

The opportunities in the U.S. automotive aftermarket continue to be strong. Yet, because of the aging demographic of independent auto repair shop owners, and larger corporations and private equity money looking for market share and bay count, the automotive aftermarket is consolidating.

AAPEXedu will address this topic during the Service Professionals Summit, “Aftermarket 2030: Consolidation Trends, Opportunities and Challenges for the Independent Service Professional,” from 1:30-3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 in Mobility Garage, Titian Ballroom at The Venetian in Las Vegas. AAPEX represents the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo.

The Summit will feature a diverse panel to look at the future of aftermarket consolidation from three distinctly different perspectives. Panel members are multi-shop owner Greg Bunch, president of Aspen Car Clinic and president of Transformers Institute; Jason Rainey, general manager, NAPA CarCare and representing the distribution/supplier side of the industry; and Rick Schwartz, co-founder and CEO of Schwartz Advisors LLC, a mergers and acquisition advisor and management consulting firm to the automotive and heavy-duty transportation industry. Carm Capriotto, host of the aftermarket podcast Remarkable Results Radio, will moderate the discussion.

Topics will include the factors driving consolidation; how consolidation at all levels will impact service professionals; the opportunities for sellers and buyers; what consolidators look for; and the impact of technology on consolidation.

The Summit is part of AAPEX Service Professionals Day and included in AAPEX registration.