AAPEX 2019 Buyers To Vote For Best New Products

AAPEX 2019 is inviting pre-registered buyers to vote electronically for their favorite products in the New Product Showcase starting Monday, Oct. 21. Voting will end Monday, Oct. 28, and entries with the largest number of votes in each of nine categories will be awarded the Best New Product. AAPEX represents the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

The New Product Showcase is the launchpad for innovative products making their debut at AAPEX. Pre-registered buyers will receive a link to entries displayed in the following categories: Accessories & General Merchandise; Appearance Chemicals & Car Care; Automotive Lighting; Business Tools & Services; Chemicals, Lubricants & Filters; Hard Parts; Safety; Technology; and Tool & Equipment.

The winning entries will be announced during an awards presentation at 10:30 a.m., Nov. 5, at the Sands Expo, Level 2, Let’s Tech Stage.

All entries will be on display in the New Product Showcase located in The Venetian Hallway, Level 2. Entries will be featured on the AAPEX website and on the AAPEX Mobile App, as well as in an exclusive product listing in the AAPEX Product Plus magazine.