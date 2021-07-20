AAA Study Examines Travel In U.S. Before And During COVID-19

Click Here to Read More

The COVID-19 pandemic, the associated policy interventions such as stay-at-home orders, and the associated economic recession all had profound influences on how much Americans traveled and how they traveled in 2020.

After data from sources such as vehicle counts and cell phone records were used to estimate the overall magnitude of the change in travel at the national and state levels, the study found that the mean daily number of trips taken by U.S. residents abruptly decreased by approximately 40% in April 2020 relative to the mean daily number of trips in July-December 2019 (before the pandemic), rebounded slightly in May and June, and then leveled off for the remainder of 2020 at roughly 20 to 25% below the mean daily number of trips during the second half of 2019.