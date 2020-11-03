500-Plus New 3-D Product Images In Spectra Premium Catalog

Spectra Premium has launched its first 3-D interactive product images on its electronic catalog. In addition to the current multi-view high-resolution images, more than 500 aftermarket products across several product categories enjoy this new format.

“We are excited to launch this new upgrade to our digital assets that helps our customers enjoy the best experience when looking for parts online,” said Martin Brazeau, vice president of operations, Aftermarket. “Without having to get a product out of the box, our clients can rotate, tilt and zoom on a product image with a mouse on a computer or with their fingers on their mobile devices. The added interactivity will be almost the same has physically handling a product and checking hard-to-see details on static pictures of complex parts, such as engine management sensors.”

In addition to the usual five to six images, the new 3-D images display three to four layers of 24 pictures (for a total of 72 to 96 pictures to create single 3-D image of a product) to show a large number of different angles. Widely recognized by industry leaders, Snap36’s high-quality photography equipment used by Spectra Premium yields AAIA and PIES-compliant images.

“We have developed our in-house expertise and photographed over 500 parts in high-definition by prioritizing technical parts with more than 250 electronic throttle bodies, mass air flow sensors and ignition coils,” added Brazeau. “We also added a large selection of oil pans and fuel filler necks. From now on, many of our new products will be readily available in 3-D format, and we will continue to gradually upgrade our catalog.”