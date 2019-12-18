50-Plus Late Model Cooling And Engine Products In New Spectra Premium Product Release

As part of its fourth-quarter product release, Spectra Premium is launching 80 new products, featuring many late-model high-quality aftermarket products for heating and cooling systems and engine management.

Cooling Products

The 29 new late-model cooling products (nine radiators and 20 condensers) cover more than 2.5 million vehicles in operation. The radiators and condensers are fit-tested together to ensure an easy installation of both parts and the correct spacing gap between them for optimal cooling.

Electronic Throttle Bodies

Five brand-new electronic throttle bodies are now available. Spectra Premium ETBs are always new, never remanufactured or recycled cores. The ETBs now cover 90 percent of the market demand, including these new numbers for popular domestic applications: 10-06 Chevrolet Silverado 2500-3500 (TB1225), 18-15 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (TB1232) and (TB1247) for late-model Jeep Cherokee, Chrysler 200 and Dodge Dart.

Heavy-duty Oil Pan

Spectra says its brand-new heavy-duty aluminum CATP04A Oil Pan new part answers the high demand for several 00-98 heavy-duty applications for the makes of Blue Bird, Freightliner, Ford, Peterbilt, Chevrolet C200, Crane Carrier, GMC, Kenworth, and several more.

Other Engine Management Products

In the addition to the Electronic Throttle Bodies, Spectra is introducing several new ignition and engine management products in this quarter: Oxygen Sensors (10), Ignition Coils (3), Crankshaft Position Sensors (2), Mass Air Flow Sensor (1).

Designed and engineered to OE specifications by the company’s Canadian engineers, Spectra Premium only produces completely new products that do not require any core charges.

Among these new parts, the new S10374 crankshaft position sensor fits close to 3 million 15-10 Honda Accord, Civic and CRV on the road.



“We introduced several new late-model products for the cooling and engine management systems to meet the demand of recent vehicles,” said Eric Renaud, corporate director, category management, aftermarket. “The new condensers and radiators are timely new arrivals in anticipation for this coming winter’s collision season in northern States and Canada.”

For the complete list of the new product release, visit the home page of our electronic catalog: https://ecat.spectrapremium.com/.