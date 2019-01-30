30 New Filters Added To Purolator, PurolatorONE, PurolatorTECH Lines

Purolator, manufacturer of automotive filtration products for the aftermarket, recently introduced 30 new part numbers for the Purolator, PurolatorONE and PurolatorTECH product lines.

These new part numbers include oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters covering late-model applications through 2019.

“With filters for every type of car, every environment and every type of driver, Purolator delivers filtration products to ensure the best possible vehicle performance,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “This introduction increases our coverage for more than 10 million vehicles on the road today.”

The new part numbers fit a variety of popular models such as Toyota Camry, Ford Ranger, Hyundai Elantra, Dodge Challenger and others.

For more information, visit pureoil.com.