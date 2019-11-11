2 Car Additive Brands Combine Into Rislone Hy-per Premium Performance Products

Rislone and Hy-per Lube are coming together to create a new line of premium automotive chemicals that are hyper-focused on high-performance. The new Rislone Hy-per family will include all current Hy-per Lube motor oil, fuel system and cooling system additives, as well as several related products from the current Rislone lineup.

Two top brands in automotive repair and performance chemicals, Rislone and Hy-per Lube, are coming together to create a new line of premium products hyper-focused on high-performance. The new Rislone Hy-per family will include all the current Hy-per Lube motor oil, fuel system and cooling system additives, as well as several related products from the Rislone lineup. Rislone Hy-per products will be available worldwide in 2020.

As part of the brand realignment, Rislone will continue to focus on vehicle maintenance, performance and longevity products that repair, restore and renew vehicle systems. Rislone Hy-per products will be geared toward high-demand, high-stress and heavy-duty applications. They’ll be identified by a new logo — the familiar yellow Rislone oval with a checkered Hy-per Lube flag behind it. The brand’s tagline emphasizes the unmatched industry experience and performance focus of every Rislone Hy-per product: “Proven Technology. Hy-per Performance,” said the company.

“Rislone and Hy-per Lube have more than 150 years of combined experience keeping cars running longer and performing their best,” said Clay Parks, VP of development. “Moving Hy-per Lube under the Rislone brand umbrella lets us maintain Hy-per Lube’s legacy of high-performance while allowing us to offer an expanded lineup of proven technology for the toughest situations, from stop-and-go driving to the racetrack or the construction site.”

The initial Rislone Hy-per line will include Rislone Hy-per Lube Oil Supplement, Rislone Hy-per Lube Zinc ZDDP Supplement, Rislone Hy-per Cool Super Coolant, Rislone Hy-per Cool Radiator Cleaner and Super Flush, Rislone Hy-per Fuel Super Concentrated Fuel Injector Cleaner, Rislone Hy-per Fuel Complete Gasoline Fuel System Treatment, and Rislone Hy-per Diesel Complete Diesel Fuel System Treatment.