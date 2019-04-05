1Parts North America Honors DENSO With Vendor Of The Year Award

DENSO Products and Services Americas has been named 2018 Vendor of the Year by 1Parts North America. The award was announced during the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) national conference and expo in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

“The entire DENSO team is deeply honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Frank Cisek, senior manager of DENSO’s aftermarket sales. “We take pride in our superior products and customer service. When our customers reward us like this, it inspires us to aim even higher.”

The award was presented to the DENSO team by Roy Kent and Mike Mohler of The Group and Alex Gelbcke, CEO of 1Parts. DENSO earned the award for its North American support of 1Parts partners Federated Auto Parts and the National Pronto Association, providing them world-class customer service and going above and beyond to help them increase market share.

“As The Group continues to expand its global footprint, it is imperative that our vendor partners have the capabilities to meet the needs of our members,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of The Group. “DENSO has been recognized for its commitment to helping our members grow their businesses. We congratulate DENSO on this award and thank them for their continued support of The Group membership.”

The recent award marks the second consecutive year 1Parts has honored DENSO. At The Group’s inaugural conference and expo in 2018, DENSO was named 1Parts Vendor of the Year for support of the group’s North American membership.