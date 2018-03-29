Young Auto Care Network Group Announces 2018 Next Step Program Scholarship Winners



The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), a community of the Auto Care Association, has announced the winners of the 2018 Auto Care Association Next Step Program scholarship. Ten young industry professionals were selected to attend the Auto Care Association Spring Leadership Days event to gain experience and knowledge of the auto care industry.

Scholarship recipients will receive up to $1,100 to offset most expenses for travel and accommodations to, from and during the event. The annual event brings together top auto care industry leaders and will take place May 9-11, at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta.

The 2018 Next Step Program Scholarship recipients are:

Ryan Bachman, Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc.

Brian Burkett, Auto-Wares Group of Companies

Jessica Carrino, Sparks Tire & Auto

Juan Coronado, Frontera Radiators & Parts Inc.

Kasandra Dore, Global Parts Distributors

Gideon Norris, NA Williams

Samantha Palmer, Genuine Parts Co.

Daniel Romero, Continental ContiTech

Mark Stanley, AutoZone Inc.

Nick Viveiros, Brake Parts Inc

The Next Step program gives young auto care industry professionals the chance to experience how the Auto Care Association and various aspects of the industry work by attending volunteer community and committee meeting throughout the entirety of the Auto Care Association Spring Leadership Days. Scholarships are provided through the support of YANG and the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA).

“These young professionals are the next generation of leaders in our industry, and it is important for them to get a hands-on opportunity to experience the process of developing the strategy and direction of the auto care industry by rubbing elbows with today’s industry leaders,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Participants in The Next Step Program gain valuable insight and industry connections and many decide to become volunteers and active members in the industry.”

For more information about the Next Step program, visit autocare.org/yang.