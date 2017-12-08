Young Auto Care Network Group Announces 2018 Leadership Conference



The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), a community of the Auto Care Association, will be hosting the 2018 YANG Leadership Conference, May 11-12 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. The conference takes place in conjunction with the Auto Care Association Spring Leadership Days event and is designed for young professionals under the age of 40 in the auto care industry.

The conference provides hours of education designed to enhance leadership skills, to sharpen global perspective of the auto care industry and to develop relationships with peers. Attendees are eligible to receive CEU credits toward their AAP/MAAP designation from the University of the Aftermarket.

Education session highlights include:

Keynote: “Ignite Performance, Inspire Action & Improve Your Culture,” presented by Michael Hoffman, Igniting Performance.

Our Industry: “A Year in Review,” speaker Amy Antenora, editor, aftermarketNews, Babcox Media.

Future Trends: “The Next Big Industry Issue,” with Jim Dykstra, CEO, Dytech Auto Group.

Next Generation Leadership: “Keys to Working Across a Multi-Generational Workforce,” speaker Ryan Jenkins, keynote speaker, author and Inc.com columnist.

Attendees can save $100 on early bird registration through Dec. 31, 2017. Registration after Jan. 1, 2018 is $550 for members of Auto Care Association and $750 for non-members. Conference registration will close March 30, and only YANG members can attend.