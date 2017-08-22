YANG Networking Events Planned For Auto Care Association Fall Leadership Days



The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), a program of the Auto Care Association, will hold three 30-minute networking events during the association’s Fall Leadership Days in September. Called the “YANG Coffee Connection,” the three 30-minute networking events will take place during the scheduled Fall Leadership Day coffee breaks on Thursday, Sept. 7 (9:30-10 a.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) and Friday, Sept. 8 (9:30-10 a.m.) at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

“The YANG Coffee Connection is meant to connect YANG members with YANG alumni in a casual atmosphere, with hopes of generating networking and career opportunities within the Auto Care community,” said Thurston Adams, YANG Council member. “Networking is important part of any business. Whether you’re looking to build new relationships or reconnecting with someone you already know, having the opportunity to grab a coffee with a business acquaintance can be a great driver for professional development.”

All Auto Care Association Fall Leadership Days attendees are eligible to participate. The events will be hosted by Heri Automotive.

For more information on YANG, visit the YANG website or email [email protected].