News/Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG)
ago

YANG Networking Events Planned For Auto Care Association Fall Leadership Days

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Management Success Invites All Shop Owners To Fall Convention

MAHLE Service Solutions Offers Premier SAE-Certified Unit For R-134a Heavy-Duty Vehicle A/C Service

YANG Networking Events Planned For Auto Care Association Fall Leadership Days

Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamps Deliver Easy Plug-And-Play Upgrade For Popular Domestics

Check Out The August Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

Access Glow Plugs With Baum Tools Pliers

Diagnose Low-Pressure Fuel Systems Problems With Pico Sight Block

Clore Automotive Offers New Jump-N-Carry 12-Volt Lithium Jump Starter And Power Supply

CTEK Introduces MXS 5.0 Charger/Maintainer

Ford: P0315 Crankshaft Code Set On Mustangs


The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), a program of the Auto Care Association, will hold three 30-minute networking events during the association’s Fall Leadership Days in September. Called the “YANG Coffee Connection,” the three 30-minute networking events will take place during the scheduled Fall Leadership Day coffee breaks on Thursday, Sept. 7 (9:30-10 a.m. and 3-3:30 p.m.) and Friday, Sept. 8 (9:30-10 a.m.) at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

“The YANG Coffee Connection is meant to connect YANG members with YANG alumni in a casual atmosphere, with hopes of generating networking and career opportunities within the Auto Care community,” said Thurston Adams, YANG Council member. “Networking is important part of any business. Whether you’re looking to build new relationships or reconnecting with someone you already know, having the opportunity to grab a coffee with a business acquaintance can be a great driver for professional development.”

All Auto Care Association Fall Leadership Days attendees are eligible to participate. The events will be hosted by Heri Automotive.

For more information on YANG, visit the YANG website or email [email protected].

Show Full Article