New Energy-Efficient WORX 20-Volt Lithium-ion Worksite Light



The new WORX 20V Lithium-ion Worksite Light is part of WORX Power Share program and functions with any WORX 20V battery. The portable LED work light generates 1,500 lumens, which is the equivalent of a 100-watt light bulb.

With so many light sources to choose from these days, a big advantage of an LED light is that it burns cooler than halogen, incandescent, compact fluorescent lights (CFL) and xenon bulbs. In fact, LED lights are considered the most energy efficient, while generating less than half the heat of halogen and incandescent bulbs and up to 20% less heat than CFL bulbs. LED bulbs last longer than other light sources, too, says the company.

“The old trouble light has evolved, and with the emerging popularity of LEDS, work lights have changed, too,” said Jeanne White, WORX senior product manager. “It’s light where it’s needed, but when you’re working next to an LED light, it’s not generating the heat like other light sources.”

The cord free, go-anywhere WORX 20V Lithium-ion Worksite Light makes any project where light is needed easier. A built-in hook can be used to hang the worksite light from the hood of a vehicle to see into a darkened engine compartment. The user can also loop the worksite light’s frame to hold the light source in place. The work light also can be mounted to a conventional tripod.

The worksite light is housed in a tubular frame with a rigid foot plate as its base. The frame incorporates a comfortable foam grip, which serves as a carrying handle. The high-performance, tempered-glass LED light’s frame rotates north to south 360º. The light powers on by a push-button on/off switch.

When using a WORX 1.5 Ah battery, run time is approximately 90 minutes; with a 2 Ah battery, it’s two hours; and with the WORX new 4.0 Ah battery, the light will operate up to four hours continuously.

The worksite light is covered by the WORX three-year warranty.

