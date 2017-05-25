Register Now For The Women In Auto Care Summer Leadership Conference

Registration is now open for the Women in Auto Care (formerly the Car Care Council Women’s Board) 2017 Summer Leadership Conference. The day and a half education and networking conference will be held July 19-20 at the Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Why you should attend

Jam-packed with top-level speakers, this conference is sure to inspire and ignite passion in all those who attend. Cynthia Kay, founder of Cynthia Kay and Co., and Doreen Bolhuis, founder, GymCo Inc., are headlining this event with a workshop that will empower female leaders to new levels by clearing the path to empower and motivate you to achieve more for your companies’ and your own careers.

Industry experts, Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association, and Treavor Hill, senior vice president, Jefferies, will provide industry data updates to keep you on top of your game and ahead of the competition.

With a focus to empower women in the automotive aftermarket, this conference intends to arm attendees with the industry information they need as well as give them the opportunity to network with other female professionals from all segments of the industry.

There will be a post-conference opportunity for a speed mentoring session. The mentor program is highly developed and growing. It has been one of the most talked about events at past conferences.

Additional speakers include:

Eric Papp, Workplace performance expert, “Building High Performance Teams”

Catherine Johns, “Create a Powerful Presence”

Aaron Lowe, Auto Care Association, “The Aftermarket’s Legislative and Regulatory Agenda in 2017”

Click here to register: womeninautocare.org/upcoming-events/.