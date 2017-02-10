Women In Auto Care To Host Silent Auction To Benefit Scholarship Program

During the 2017 Winter Leadership Conference, Women in Auto Care will host its annual fundraiser to benefit its scholarship program. This year’s fundraiser is a silent auction with items including golf clubs, racing memorabilia, handbags, jewelry and electronics. Some items will be available on an online platform and will be open for bids on Feb. 7, 2017. The online auction will close at 8 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The silent auction will feature a Breath Brake Seminar available for bid from Kids Kicking Cancer, a non-profit worldwide organization, headquartered in the Detroit area. The Breath Brake Seminar teaches the power of breathing and is 60 to 120 minutes depending on the organization size and needs. Past clients include the Detroit Pistons, Bosch, Pfizer and Ford.

Kids Kicking Cancer (KKC), an award-winning international program, provides pain management and empowerment to children and families facing chronic and acute life-threatening illness. Through an innovative approach that merges modern integrative medicine with traditional martial arts, KKC addresses the needs of children and families in crisis, empowering them physically, spiritually and emotionally. Founded in Michigan in 1999, KKC currently services children with a variety of challenges, including cancer and sickle cell disease in Michigan, New York, Massachusetts, California and Florida. Internationally, KKC services children in Italy, Israel and Canada.

“I’m excited about our silent auction this year, and hope for record-breaking funding for our scholarship program. I can’t think of a better way, to not only affect the lives of our scholarship winners and our industry, but to shed light on Kids Kicking Cancer at the same time,” said Vonda Lee, education committee chair, Women in Auto Care.

This event is the primary fundraiser for Women in Auto Care. In 2016, the organization awarded $60,000 in scholarships to female students.

To view the online auction items, visit 32auctions.com/womeninautocare. For more information on Women in Auto Care, visit womeninautocare.org.