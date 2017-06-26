Women In Auto Care Announces New Committee Members



Women in Auto Care (formerly Car Care Council Women’s Board) has announced new members of the education, marketing, member development and newly-formed membership committees. The new committee members will serve a two-year term.

The education committee, led by Danielle Sonnefeld, N.A. Williams Co., is devoted to the development and support of women coming into the auto care industry through educational scholarships, mentoring and career support. The committee raises money, reviews scholarship applications and selects scholarship recipients. This year, the committee is focused on creating and implementing a student coaching program. The new committee members are:

Nicole Brennan, Hopkins Manufacturing Corp.

Nancy Brown, AAMCO Transmission and Total Car Care

Lauren Dabney, The Parts House

Jacquie Hower, Zimmerman’s Automotive Service Inc.

Kathryn Reinhardt, MagnaFlow Exhaust

Teresa Scott, CPS Automotive

Vonda Lee, past education committee chair, Supply Line International

The marketing committee, led by Sarah Shelstrom, Integrated Supply Network Inc., drives awareness for Women in Auto Care through marketing and advertising, and promotes fundraising initiatives to support the growth of Women in Auto Care. This year, the committee’s goal is to increase funding through more creative sponsorship opportunities and increase the overall presence in the automotive aftermarket with effective and targeted marketing. The new committee members are:

Emily Beetler, NAPA AutoCare

Lynn Campbell, VIP Tires and Service

Roxanne Doche, Management Success

Melanie Gann, Standard Motor Products Inc.

Asu Sole, ISC Industries Inc.

Tara Topel, Topel’s Service Center Inc.

Tina Choinacky, past marketing committee chair, N.A. Williams Co.

The member development committee, led by Olivia Newton, Standard Motor Products Inc., encourages leadership in women in the auto care industry through mentoring, development and recognition. This year, the member development committee will focus on the continued expansion of the Women in Auto Care mentorship program, exploring new development opportunities to incorporate into member programming and streamlining the nomination and selection processes for the Women of the Year awards. The new committee members are:

Betsy Casada, KOST USA Inc.

Laurie Hanson, Hanson Distributing Co. Inc.

Barbara Moran-Goodrich, Moran Family of Brands

Lisa Rodriguez, Soaring Marketing

Brenda White, 180BIZ

Judy Zimmerman Walter, Zimmerman’s Automotive Service Inc.

The newly-created membership committee, led by Dawn Zieren, The NPD Group, is charged with growing membership through actively recruiting new members while retaining existing membership. The new committee members are:

Tina Alread, HDA Truck Pride

Cindy Frasca, Kukui Corp.

Shari Pheasant, Horse Power Strategies

Cyndi Tejada, Standard Motor Products Inc.

Jessica Toliuszis, N.A. Williams Co.

Jill Trotta, RepairPal Inc.

The new committee members will meet in person at the Summer Leadership Conference from July 19-20 in Nashville, Tennessee.