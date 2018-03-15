WIX Filters Renews Sponsorship Of Performance Racing Network’s ‘At The Track’



WIX Filters has renewed its partnership with the Performance Racing Network (PRN) through sponsorship of its grassroots radio show “At the Track.” Host Lenny Batycki will feature WIX and the Team WIX program in his weekly broadcast radio show featuring dirt track, short track, legends and kart news.

“The ‘At the Track’ series will be entering its sixth season and we are thrilled to partner with Lenny once again this year,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX. “Lenny does a wonderful job conducting interviews that listeners can relate to. This partnership has proved invaluable for our Team WIX program, and Lenny’s passion for racing makes him the perfect fit to represent our brand.”

During the 2018 grassroots race season, Batycki will be traveling to a variety of tracks every month. PRN’s “At the Track” and Batycki visited 61 tracks last year and plan to represent additional tracks in 2018.

“Each week we try to produce shows that provide a platform for the personalities and passion of these grassroots racing guests to be heard and inspire,” said Batycki. “Guests that were on our show five years ago are now in the Cup Series, World of Outlaws and even Le Mans. Any given week, our show might be the first opportunity for a future star to connect with millions of listeners.”

During his travels and at-track reporting, Batycki will act as a brand ambassador, providing grassroots racers with WIX swag and interviewing drivers at track. He is an experienced producer, communications specialist and radio program host, with 94 shows produced and 251 individuals interviewed on-air in 2017. In addition to his hosting responsibilities with PRN’s “At the Track,” Batycki also acts as pit road host for the HDTV at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have success in my career working at Rockingham, Richard Childress Racing and Gateway, but hosting PRN’s ‘At the Track’ seems to be the place all the other work has lead me to, and I am very grateful to do this,” said Batycki.

Fans can find a PRN “At the Track” affiliate near them or listen online at GoPRN.com, the PRN mobile app or iTunes. WIX also will showcase its partnership with PRN and Batycki across its social media pages.

For more information on WIX, visit wixfilters.com.