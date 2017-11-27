News/WIX Filters
WIX Filters Receives 2017 Relay For Life Top Team Award

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers

WIX Filters has been honored with the Top 10 Fundraising Team award for raising $25,080 for Relay for Life of Gaston County.

“We’re honored to receive this award and proud to participate in initiatives like Relay for Life,” said Elyse Greenwell, senior human resources coordinator for WIX. “Staying involved in the community has always been an important aspect of our company culture, and we encourage all employees to participate in some way. We’re looking forward to continuing our support for Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.”

This award is supported by a tradition of giving back through community initiatives, ranging from empowering future industry employees through the National FFA Organization to participating in local United Way volunteer programs. For more than 12 years, WIX has participated in Relay for Life fundraising activities such as raffles, yard sales, cookouts, t-shirt sales and Thanksgiving turkey sales to help raise awareness and funding for cancer research.

WIX Filters proudly accepted the award during a ceremony at the 2018 Relay for Life kickoff rally.

The 2018 Relay for Life of Gaston County will be held Friday, April 27, 2018.

For more information on WIX, visit wixfilters.com, and for additional details on Relay for Life, visit RelayforLife.org.

