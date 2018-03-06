WIX Filters Introduces 585 New Parts In 2017



WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, introduced 585 new parts in 2017, with more than half of the new SKU numbers serving the light-duty automotive segment. This total includes 401 premium light-duty and 103 premium heavy-duty filter SKUs.

“Last year’s launch of a new smart filter sensor, Senzit, was a significant milestone for WIX,” said Donald Chilton, director of product management for WIX Filters. “We persistently determine where the industry bottlenecks are, and we make sure to stay ahead of the curve in terms of finding solutions.”

WIX introduced new Senzit technology, a smart air filter monitor, late last year. Through smart technology, this device provides a new method of monitoring air filter status.

The WIX team will focus on developing the next generation of advanced products, from heavy-duty to industrial hydraulic applications. The filtration brand has significantly improved its premium light-duty applications and heavy-duty coverage with its new offerings.

“We anticipate another strong year ahead in new product additions. Our cabin air filters and high-premium XP line are projected to see the most sales growth in 2018. We’ll continue to monitor the industry and respond as needed,” said Chilton.

For more information on WIX, visit wixfilters.com.