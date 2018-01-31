WIX Filters Extends Sponsorship With Team Kalitta For 2018 NHRA Season

WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, has announced its renewal with Kalitta Motorsports as a chief technical partner through a major associate sponsorship agreement.

The partnership will expand for the 2018 season as both J.R. Todd and Shawn Langdon serve as WIX Filters’ lead National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) drivers, which includes major associate branding on Todd’s DHL Toyota Camry Funny Car and Langdon’s Global Electronic Technology Toyota Camry Funny Car. WIX Filters also will continue to serve as the Official Filters of Team Kalitta with associate branding on the Top Fuel dragsters driven by Richie Crampton and Doug Kalitta.

“Last year, we shifted gears and sponsored a new NHRA team. We had a good feeling about Kalitta, but we didn’t realize just how great this partnership would be,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX. “From multiple moments in the Winner’s Circle to all the support behind the scenes, 2017 was extremely successful. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our partnership with Team Kalitta.”

WIX will see its filters perform in the Top Fuel and Funny Car competition, where cars reach top performance speeds of more than 330 mph in less than 3.7 seconds. Last year, Todd drove WIX Filters to the Winner’s Circle twice, including the biggest drag race in the world, the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis.

“We are excited to have WIX back on our DHL Toyota Camry,” said Todd. “It has been great to get to know Jennifer and the whole WIX Filters family this past season. I’m looking forward to winning more races together and cheering on the rest of WIX Filters’ drivers across their other motorsport partnerships.”

WIX Filters also will grow its hospitality presence with Kalitta Motorsports in 2018 with five major activations across NHRA’s extensive reach nationwide. These events bring major WIX Filters customers to the track and allow them to experience the most extreme motorsport up close.

“I am happy to expand my relationship with WIX Filters this season,” said Langdon. “They are a great partner of Kalitta Motorsports and they have so much history in the motorsports world. We are excited for this upcoming season and welcoming many of WIX’s customers to the track.”

“We love hosting WIX’s customers and being able to share our experience with them,” said Rachel DeLago, general manager of Kalitta Motorsports. “The people at WIX Filters have become a part of the Kalitta family and we are excited to be able to host them at more races in 2018.”

For more information on WIX, visit wixfilters.com.