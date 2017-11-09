News
ago

WIX Filters, Babcox Media Present Tobi Klunder-Edmonds, Edmonds Import Auto With 4th Annual WIX Driving Performance Award

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

WIX Filters, Babcox Media Present Tobi Klunder-Edmonds, Edmonds Import Auto With 4th Annual WIX Driving Performance Award

Big Machine Records Partners With Advance Auto Parts For The Courtney Force Funny Car At Auto Club NHRA Finals

Car Keys Express Introduces Automotive Key Replacement Solution

Mitchell 1 Kicks Off 100th Anniversary Celebration At AAPEX With Product Innovations

Federated Facebook Contest Features 1965 Shelby Cobra Diecast

Coil On Plug Ignition: The Wired Differences

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper's Road Warrior Weekend Crosses The Finish Line

NSF International Launches Vehicle Repair Connect App At SEMA Show

Bosch Showcases Innovative Mobility Solutions At AAPEX Booth 5041

Tech Tips: 10 Cartridge Oil Filter Tips


WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, and Babcox Media named Tobi Klunder-Edmonds and Edmonds Import Auto in Palmer, Alaska as the fourth annual WIX Driving Performance Award winner at the AWDA conference on Oct. 31 in Las Vegas.

“Edmonds Import Auto is an incredible auto organization and we are thrilled to present them with the Driving Performance award this year,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX Filters. “It’s clear Tobi and her entire team have a passion for the industry, proven through their exceptional customer service.”

Edmonds Import Auto opened its doors in October of 2008 and is a NAPA AutoCare and Bosch Certified Service Center with several auto repair certifications, including ASE, BBB and AskPatty.com. All of its professional technicians are ASE-certified and thoroughly experienced in auto repair and maintenance services.

Klunder-Edmonds’ passion for the industry began in college while shipping and receiving for a Toyota dealer; she now has more than a decade of automotive experience.

“We are extremely proud to receive the Driving Performance Award,” said Klunder-Edmonds, owner of Edmonds Import Auto. “My career goal is to use the success and presence as a local business to give back to our community and further the value of the automotive repair industry on a local and national scale. We couldn’t be more excited to take home this honor.”

For more information about WIX, visit wixfilters.com.

Show Full Article