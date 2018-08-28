WIX Filters Awards More Than $50,000 To National FFA Chapters



WIX Filters has awarded $50,089.50 to national FFA chapters through a box top redemption program in partnership with the National FFA Organization.

“The goal of the box top program is to support and inspire the future leaders in our industry,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX Filters. “As a former member of FFA, I have seen the impact of this organization and know how important additional funding can be to FFA programs. I am thankful for the loyalty of each FFA member and the financial commitment from WIX that makes this program possible.”

This year, students in participating FFA chapters redeemed 176,358 WIX box tops for a donation from WIX of $44,089.50, or 25 cents per box top. In addition, six FFA chapters received a $1,000 bonus from WIX, bringing the total donation to $50,089.50.

FFA chapters across the country competed for $1,000 bonuses in different categories, including most box tops redeemed and the greatest increase in tops from the previous year. The six FFA chapters that earned a $1,000 bonus are:

Sugar River Valley FFA, New Hampshire

Bennett County FFA, South Dakota

Hopkins FFA, Michigan

Chesnut Ridge FFA, Pennsylvania

Greenbriar FFA, Arkansas

Milton Hershey FFA, Pennsylvania

WIX is in its 32nd year of supporting FFA. In May, the company announced a number of scholarships for students involved in FFA.

The National FFA Organization’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more information, visit the National FFA Organization website.