News/WIX Filters
ago

WIX Filters Awarded Bronze ACPN Content Excellence Award

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Mitchell 1 Announces Return Of 'Thank You Thursdays' Sweepstakes

BWD Automotive Releases 87 New Part Numbers

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Celebrates 6M Photos Taken By Shops Using Mobile Manager Pro

WIX Filters Awarded Bronze ACPN Content Excellence Award

Early-Bird Registration Ends June 19 For Women In Auto Care Summer Leadership Conference

Ford Diesel CK-4 And FA-4 Statement

NGK Hosts YANG Regional Meet-Up

Sunex Tools' Socket & Bit Set Features Mini Ratchet

Rotary Lift Expands Remote-Controlled Mobile Column Lift Lineup

Standard Motor Products Releases 94 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor


WIX Filters was honored with the Bronze ACPN Content Excellence Award in the Paper Catalog category for its 2016 WIX Interchange and Product Numeric Catalog. The catalog is an informational tool organizing more than 250,000 part numbers and listing all filter types by dimension, thread size and height.

“Our Interchange catalog houses a tremendous amount of data that is otherwise difficult to deliver to our customers at once. It’s extremely helpful for those on the road or in the shop, who need quick access to a part reference,” said Joshua Dumas, catalog manager for WIX. “We aim to provide necessary and quality tools to all of our customers and are honored to receive this award from ACPN.”

The ACPN Content Excellence Awards recognize the best examples of print and electronic cataloging in the vehicle aftermarket. ACPN Committee members select the best-in-class winners and paper catalogs are judged on a variety of criteria ranging from compliance with ACPN best practices for font, page design and constructions to readability and technical accuracy.

For more information about WIX Filters, contact a WIX distributor or visit wixfilters.com.

Show Full Article