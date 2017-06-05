WIX Filters Awarded Bronze ACPN Content Excellence Award



WIX Filters was honored with the Bronze ACPN Content Excellence Award in the Paper Catalog category for its 2016 WIX Interchange and Product Numeric Catalog. The catalog is an informational tool organizing more than 250,000 part numbers and listing all filter types by dimension, thread size and height.

“Our Interchange catalog houses a tremendous amount of data that is otherwise difficult to deliver to our customers at once. It’s extremely helpful for those on the road or in the shop, who need quick access to a part reference,” said Joshua Dumas, catalog manager for WIX. “We aim to provide necessary and quality tools to all of our customers and are honored to receive this award from ACPN.”

The ACPN Content Excellence Awards recognize the best examples of print and electronic cataloging in the vehicle aftermarket. ACPN Committee members select the best-in-class winners and paper catalogs are judged on a variety of criteria ranging from compliance with ACPN best practices for font, page design and constructions to readability and technical accuracy.

