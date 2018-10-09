WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists In 2018 School Of The Year Competition

In conjunction with O’Reilly Auto Parts and Tomorrow’s Tech magazine, WIX Filters has announced the top four finalists for the 2018 School of the Year competition.

The top four are:

Region 1: Bullard-Havens Technical High School, Bridgeport, Connecticut

Region 2: Satellite High School, Satellite Beach, Florida

Region 3: North Kansas City Schools – Career and Technical Education Center, Kansas City, Missouri

Region 4: Bonneville High School, Ogden, Utah

The winner will be selected from the four finalists, and celebrated with a ceremony in November and a formal announcement during AAPEX on Oct. 29.

The winning school will receive:

Visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors

$5,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program

O’Reilly and WIX Filters gear

Appearance by either the WIX or O’Reilly Auto Parts marketing unit

Travel for the class instructor and a guest to Las Vegas to attend Babcox Media’s recognition dinner at AAPEX