News/WIX Filters
ago

WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists In 2018 School Of The Year Competition

Tim Fritz

Tim Fritz,administrator

View bio

Auto Care Association And Partners To Unveil Secure Vehicle Interface At AAPEX 2018

WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists In 2018 School Of The Year Competition

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY To Announce New Products, Partnership And Lead Educational Presentations During AAPEX 2018

Schumacher Electric Introduces ProSeries 4-Bank Charging Station

New Hooker BlackHeart, Flowtech Shorty Headers For Dodge Ram And Ford F-150

Omnicraft Parts Now Available At FordParts.com

BBB Industries To Spotlight Newest 'OE Overhaul' Product Lines And Packaging Innovations At AAPEX

K Tool International Portable Power Supply/Jump Starter Packs Punch In Compact Size

TRICO Expands TRICO Classic Blade Line

Mayhew Tools Valve Guide Remover Ideal For Removing Old Valve Stems

In conjunction with O’Reilly Auto Parts and Tomorrow’s Tech magazine, WIX Filters has announced the top four finalists for the 2018 School of the Year competition.

The top four are:

  • Region 1: Bullard-Havens Technical High School, Bridgeport, Connecticut
  • Region 2: Satellite High School, Satellite Beach, Florida
  • Region 3: North Kansas City Schools – Career and Technical Education Center, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Region 4: Bonneville High School, Ogden, Utah

The winner will be selected from the four finalists, and celebrated with a ceremony in November and a formal announcement during AAPEX on Oct. 29.

The winning school will receive:

  • Visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors
  • $5,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program
  • O’Reilly and WIX Filters gear
  • Appearance by either the WIX or O’Reilly Auto Parts marketing unit
  • Travel for the class instructor and a guest to Las Vegas to attend Babcox Media’s recognition dinner at AAPEX

Show Full Article