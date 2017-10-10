WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists For 2017 School Of The Year Competition
In conjunction with O’Reilly Auto Parts and Tomorrow’s Tech magazine, WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, is thrilled to announce the top four finalists for the 2017 School of the Year competition.
The top four are as follows:
- Region 1: Suffolk County Community College, Seldon, NY
- Region 2: Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, Elizabethtown, KY
- Region 3: Southeast Community College, Milford, NE
- Region 4: Hunter High School, West Valley City, UT
The winner will be selected from the four finalists, with a surprise ceremony in October and a formal announcement during AAPEX on Oct. 30.
The winning school will receive:
- Visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors
- $2,500 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program
- O’Reilly and WIX Filters gear
- Appearance by either the WIX or O’Reilly Auto Parts marketing unit
- Travel for the class instructor and a guest to Las Vegas to attend Babcox Media’s recognition dinner at AAPEX
Congratulations to the top four School of the Year finalists!