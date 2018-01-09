WIX Filters Announces 2018 Partnership With Razin Kane Monster Trucks

WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, has joined Razin Kane Monster Trucks (RKMT) as a product sponsor for the race trucks, transports and various support vehicles within the central Florida-based team during the Monster Jam Series 2018 season.

Four monster trucks will carry WIX Filters under the hood and will feature the WIX logo on the vehicle, including JR McNeal’s Amalie Motor Oil X-Termigator and Roy Pridgeon’s Ice Cream Man.

“The partnership with Razin Kane reflects our continued support and involvement within the motorsports community,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX. “This is a new market for us but it’s the perfect fit for our customer base. Monster trucks are built to do the unthinkable and we can’t wait to see them in action this year.”

Each Monster Jam truck is approximately 10-1/2 feet tall and weighs 12,000 pounds, with an engine that can generate 1,500 horsepower. The sponsorship marks a new motorsports ground for WIX Filters, and is a testament to its high-performance automotive filters, the company says.

“We’ve been racing for almost 10 years, and our team is absolutely thrilled to have a distinguished company like WIX as a new partner,” said JR McNeal, driver and owner of Razin Kane Monster Trucks. “We’re looking forward to having WIX Filters under the hood and on the track with us this season.”

Team RKMT includes the monster trucks Amalie Motor Oil X-Termigator, Ice Cream Man, Wolf’s Head Oil and Razin Kane. The team will be competing in the Monster Jam Fox Sports Tour, which begins Jan. 13 in Anaheim, California, and the Amsoil Triple Threat Arena Tour, which began January 6 in Nashville, Tennessee.