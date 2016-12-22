Weego has launched its Weego Jump Starter 44 – an all-new portable jump starter.

Weego design and electrical engineers created Weego 44 to ensure it is easy-to-use, safe and reliable and that it provides power to start a gas engine up to 6.4L as well as charge mobile devices including phones, tablets, laptops and other USB devices. Weego Jump Starter 44 is packed with new-and-improved features to reinforce its unique design, ergonomic form and intuitive functionality, says the company.

The Weego 44 features all-new, patent-pending Smarty Clamps, which are designed with a rear hinge point, and have jaws that open much wider than traditional clamps, making it easier to connect the device to any battery terminals. The ergonomic design also ensures a better grip regardless of hand size and strength. Each jaw delivers power from both sides, guaranteeing the best jump-start connection possible, says the company. Extra-long, 24” cables make hard-to-reach connections to the battery terminals easy.

Lights and sounds built into the Smarty Clamps make it easy for the user to instantly know that a successful engine start is possible. Weego 44 incorporates new Connection Detection technology that displays a green light to indicate the cables are properly connected and ready for a jump start. A red light lets the user know the unit is improperly connected or not connected to a 12-volt system. Flashing lights and a buzz noise alerts the user to a Reverse Polarity issue (crossed cables) on the battery terminals. Weego 44 also has Over-heat Protection, which prevents any damage of Weego during cranking; after a cool-down period, it resets itself for another jump. Power Surge Protection shuts Weego 44 down automatically if the engine requires more power than Weego is rated to deliver and Anti-Spark Protection ensures the unit will not spark if the clamps touch each other or other metal objects.

“Being entrenched in this industry for three years now has helped us develop very sophisticated technologies with improved safety, yet made it all so very easy for everyone to use,” said Gerry Toscani, CEO of Weego. “Maintaining a superior-quality build with long-lasting, high-grade components continues with this next generation of reliable, portable power. With Weego 44, traditional jumping takes a thumping!”

Included is the unit, Smarty Clamps, wall charger, car charger, water-resistant carrying case, hook and lanyard, quick start guide, and instruction manual.

Weego products are sold at myweego.com and at major online and brick and mortar retailers nationwide.