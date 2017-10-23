WAI Launches A Smarter Mass Air Flow Sensor Program



WAI, a leading manufacturing, sourcing and distribution company of rotating electrical, ignition and engine management products, has announced it will debut its range of new mass air flow (MAF) sensors at AAPEX.

WAI is a designer and manufacturer of MAF sensors for more than 10 years and continually researches technological improvements to their products. As a result of this research, WAI has been awarded U.S. Patent 9,441,994 B2 for the design of the first thermally compensated MAF product to use a digital-based resistive element, producing an improved sensor.

Current aftermarket MAF sensors calculate the airflow with a linear analog compensation that does not allow the sensor to accurately calibrate to OE standards under all operating scenarios and conditions, according to the company. WAI’s new MAF sensor design makes the sensor smarter and more accurate. There is an additional microcontroller, or computer, in the middle of the MAF sensor allowing it to digitally calculate and compensate for nonlinear condition variables. WAI says this allows its sensor to be more accurate under all automobile speeds and environmental conditions.

WAI says its new MAF sensor design, alongside its extensive coverage of an all makes and model program of more than 150 SKUs, can offer the highest-quality product to fulfill any customer’s MAF sensor demands.