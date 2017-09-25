Wahler-Branded Products Now In BorgWarner Packaging

As part of its integration of the former Gustav Wahler GmbH u. Co. KG (Wahler), BorgWarner continues to provide its customers with familiar Wahler product quality using newly designed BorgWarner aftermarket packaging.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our new BorgWarner aftermarket box design. Changing the Wahler packaging from red to white and blue will help us reassure customers of the aftermarket parts’ authenticity and proven quality,” said Michael Boe, vice president and general manager, Global Aftermarket, BorgWarner Turbo Systems. “The new packaging will also help strengthen the BorgWarner brand in the aftermarket and increase our reputation as a strong and reliable partner in this segment.”

The design features a prominent blue BorgWarner logo and follows the global aftermarket packaging identity.

All BorgWarner aftermarket parts are available for a broad range of vehicles and deliver the same high-performance, quality and reliability as OE products. Due to BorgWarner’s broad aftermarket portfolio and its long-standing expertise in this segment, customers continue to benefit from a strong market presence as well as excellent delivery performance and service quality.

